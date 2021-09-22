Athletics: Melvin announced that Chris Bassitt will come off the injured list and start Thursday’s series finale, five weeks after the right-hander was hit in the head by a 100 mph line drive. Bassitt underwent surgery in the days after getting hit on Aug. 17, and made a much quicker-than-expected recovery. “This is something that he’s been trying to get back to doing from the very beginning,” Melvin said. “To me it’s kind of miraculous, but considering it’s Chris Bassitt, not so much.”