Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middleton’s signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers
Middleton grew up in the Portland, Oregon, area and played baseball and basketball at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon.
To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated for assignment outfielder Phillip Ervin.
