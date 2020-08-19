“Vogey is kind of locked in (to one spot). We tried to play him some at first base last year, not his strength. His strength is in the batter’s box and hopefully hitting it over the fence, but he doesn’t bring a whole lot other than the bat,” manager Scott Servais said. “When the bat is your big carrying tool, you have to hit. It’s a do-good league. Where we are at right now, we’re just going to give some of those at-bats and opportunities to some other players.”
A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2 ½ months of the season.
Servais was unsure if Vogelbach would clear waivers and could revert to Seattle’s alternate training site roster.
Along with the Vogelbach move, the Mariners recalled outfielder Braden Bishop and utility player Sam Haggerty, and both were in the starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday. Seattle also optioned right-hander Art Warren and outrighted right-hander Bryan Shaw to its alternate training site.
