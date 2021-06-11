Manager Scott Servais said he’ll likely ease Graveman back into his usual role. He hasn’t pitched in a major league game since May 16 — against Cleveland — and made just one rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma on June 8.
The Mariners also activated right-hander Justin Dunn (shoulder) to start the series opener. He went on the injured list June 2 with inflammation.
Relievers Yacksel Ríos and Keynan Middleton were optioned to Tacoma.
