Seattle Mariners (16-8, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-13, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (2-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will sweep the series over Los Angeles with a win.

The Angels are 4-12 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 22 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with six, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Mariners are 7-3 against division opponents. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with an OBP of .500. The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Yusei Kikuchi recorded his first victory and Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Trevor Cahill registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with six home runs and has 14 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 30 hits and is batting .309. Mitch Haniger is 11-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.