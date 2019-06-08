Seattle Mariners (27-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-34, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Los Angeles and Seattle will meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 13-20 against AL West teams. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is sixth in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .446.

The Mariners are 15-20 against AL West teams. Seattle has hit 118 home runs this season, second in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-33 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Santana leads the Mariners with 68 hits and has 47 RBIs. Encarnacion is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.