Seattle Mariners (57-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (67-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-9, 5.36 ERA) Rangers: Brett Martin (1-2, 4.56 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Seattle will square off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 32-35 against AL West opponents. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .289.

The Mariners have gone 24-41 against division opponents. Seattle has slugged .436 this season. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a .465 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Emmanuel Clase secured his second victory and Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Texas. Matt Magill took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Rangers with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .554. Willie Calhoun is 9-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 10-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .193 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.