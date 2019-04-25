Texas Rangers (12-11, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (16-11, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

The Mariners are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .337 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .455.

The Rangers have gone 9-9 against division opponents. The Texas pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.64. Mike Minor leads the team with a 3.21 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 16 RBIs. Mitch Haniger is 10-for-41 with four doubles, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .689. Asdrubal Cabrera is 11-for-36 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 6-4, .267 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (quad).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

