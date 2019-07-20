Los Angeles Angels (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-60, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-5, 4.75 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Mike Leake. Leake went nine innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 20-32 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has hit 166 home runs this season, third in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 23, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Angels are 23-30 against AL West Division opponents. Los Angeles’s lineup has 141 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 30 homers. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-0. Mike Leake earned his eighth victory and Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Jaime Barria registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .483. Omar Narvaez is 10-for-29 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 30 home runs and has 75 RBIs. Albert Pujols is 8-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Albert Pujols: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.