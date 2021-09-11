Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (COVID-19 IL) threw four innings during an Arizona rookie league game on Thursday. Kelly threw more than 60 pitches. Manager Torey Lovullo said it hasn’t been decided but Kelly’s next start could come in the majors. ... RHP Tyler Clippard was placed on the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week but has continued to test negative. Lovullo believed Clippard needed one more negative test and could be activated.