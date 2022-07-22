M's Julio Rodr�guez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist

SEATTLE — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night for a game against the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness.

The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. The team did not say how Rodríguez was injured.