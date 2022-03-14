Seattle is sending pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named to the Reds.

“We’re incredibly excited at the chance to acquire two All-Star caliber players,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “Jesse has been one of the premier offensive players in the league over the past two seasons, while Suárez brings a long track record as a power hitter. Our goal is to reach the postseason this year, and we feel that these additions give us the depth and impact in our lineup necessary to compete for one of those spots.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Winker is coming off the best season of his career after hitting .305 with 24 home runs and 71 RBIs. He’s precisely the type of player that Dipoto had said last week he was hoping to add to the lineup.

Winker seems likely to be in a rotation in left field and will get plenty of at-bats as a designated hitter.

Adding Suárez to the deal helps solidify the Mariners’ lineup. Suárez hit just .198 last season but still added 31 home runs. He closed the season on a surge, hitting .370 with an .808 slugging percentage in the final month of the season.

Suárez hit 83 home runs and had 207 RBIs during the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined.

Suárez also answers the question of who is going step in at third base after the retirement of Kyle Seager. Abraham Toro was acquired from Houston last season but played mostly at second base. Seattle traded for Adam Frazier prior to the baseball lockout with the idea he would play second base primarily with a little bit of outfield as well.

Toro will likely be in a utility infielder role now for Seattle.

___