Oakland Athletics (19-24, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-23, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (4-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will sweep the series over Oakland with a win.

The Mariners are 10-6 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .460, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .587 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Athletics are 8-9 in division games. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .314 is third in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with an OBP of .367. The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Brandon Brennan notched his second victory and Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Joakim Soria took his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 48 hits and is batting .281. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and has 24 RBIs. Stephen Piscotty is 10-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.