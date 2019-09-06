Seattle Mariners (58-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (91-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tommy Milone (3-8, 4.90 ERA) Astros: Framber Valdez (4-7, 5.55 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 43-15 against the rest of their division. The Houston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Mariners have gone 25-42 against division opponents. Seattle is slugging .436 as a unit. Kyle Seager leads the team with a slugging percentage of .508. The Astros won the last meeting 11-9. Josh James earned his fifth victory and Brantley went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Matt Wisler registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 68 extra base hits and is batting .295. Jose Altuve is 13-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mallex Smith leads the Mariners with 110 hits and is batting .238. Seager is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), George Springer: (head), Carlos Correa: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.