Chicago Cubs (15-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-14, second in the NL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (1-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 7-10 on their home turf. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .339 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with an OBP of .462.

The Cubs are 8-8 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Jason Heyward leads the team with a mark of .309. The Cubs won the last meeting 6-5. Brad Brach earned his third victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Brandon Brennan took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 19 extra base hits and is batting .244. Edwin Encarnacion is 5-for-33 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 22 RBIs and is batting .302. Rizzo is 13-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .218 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.