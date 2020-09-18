The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Jose Marmolejos leads the team with a mark of .524.
The Padres have gone 13-11 away from home. San Diego has hit 85 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with 51 hits and is batting .291.
Wil Myers leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .626.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
