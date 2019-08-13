Seattle Mariners (48-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-80, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.34 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 16-41 on their home turf. Detroit ranks last in the league in hitting with a .235 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the club with an average of .285.

The Mariners are 21-35 on the road. Seattle’s lineup has 184 home runs this season, Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 26 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 46 RBIs and is batting .285. Niko Goodrum is 8-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 67 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 12-for-34 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .272 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

