BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.
The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .383.
The Padres have gone 13-11 away from home. The San Diego pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.82, Chris Paddack paces the staff with a mark of 4.23.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is slugging .472.
Manny Machado leads the Padres with 45 RBIs and is batting .318.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Luis Campusano: (left hand).
