Elias was injured during his outing last Thursday.
“We knew it was pretty serious after he came out of the game,” Servais said.
Elias was a non-roster invitee to spring training. He did not pitch in the majors last year due to a flexor strain, but in 2019 appeared in 44 games for the Mariners and four with Washington. The left-hander had a 3.96 ERA in 50 total innings between the two teams in 2019.
Servais also said top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is progressing quickly in his recovery from a knee strain suffered a couple of weeks ago. Servais said Kelenic could return to game action Wednesday.
“I know he’s super anxious,” Servais said. “I’m glad he’s moving around as well as he is.”
