Moore also briefly stayed in the game after taking a 99 mph pitch to the head from San Francisco Giants reliever Sam Coonrod last Wednesday. He was pulled before taking the field the next inning. Moore returned to the lineup the next day.
Ty France will take Moore’s place at second base and the Mariners called up outfielder Jake Fraley to take his roster spot against the Astros on Tuesday night.
