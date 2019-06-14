OAKLAND, Calif. — Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez pulled himself out of his first minor league rehab start because of fatigue.

Hernandez exited Friday after throwing 31 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners said Hernandez came out of the game when he wore down, not with pain.

Hernandez allowed two hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings against San Antonio before coming out. He struck out two and walked one.

Seattle had hoped their former ace would throw between 50-60 pitches in his first outing since going on the injured list with right shoulder stiffness on May 12.

The 33-year-old righty is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts for Seattle.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.