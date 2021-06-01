Lewis started the season on IL after suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee late in spring training. He missed the first three weeks of the regular season before debuting April 20. After a slow start, Lewis had come on of late, hitting .303 with two doubles and two home runs over the past nine games.
Seattle recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell from Triple-A Tacoma to take Lewis’ spot. Trammell hit .157 in 27 games with the Mariners earlier this season, but he was batting .384 with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 17 games since going down to Triple-A.
Seattle also activated left-hander Marco Gonzales from the injured list to start Tuesday night against the A’s. Gonzales has been out since late April with a strained forearm. The Mariners optioned right-hander Robert Duggar to Tacoma.
