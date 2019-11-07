SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have made a trio of promotions to fill out the major league coaching staff for next season.

Manager Scott Servais announced Thursday that Pete Woodworth would be the new pitching coach, Carson Vitale will be the field coordinator and Jarret DeHart will be the assistant hitting coach. Woodworth was the pitching coach for Seattle’s Double-A Arkansas affiliate last season. Vitale spent the past two seasons as Seattle’s minor-league field coordinator and DeHart was a roving hitting instructor for the club.