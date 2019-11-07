Paul Davis, who was the pitching coach last season, will now be a pitching strategist for the organization.
Along with the additions, Seattle is shifting responsibilities for some of its returning coaches. Manny Acta goes from bench coach to third-base coach. Jared Sandberg will move from field coordinator to bench coach. Brian DeLunas will return to bullpen coach after serving in a different role last season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD