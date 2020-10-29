Graveman made nine appearances out of the bullpen in September and was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings pitched. Graveman’s longest relief outing was two scoreless innings in his final appearance of the season against Oakland.
Graveman will turn 30 before the start of next season. He previously pitched for Toronto and Oakland.
