He appealed the decision to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr., and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.
Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander, is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.
Under a crackdown that started June 21, Santiago was checked by umpires as he exited in the fifth inning.
Crew chief Tom Hallion said then that Santiago was ejected for “having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove.” The pitcher said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.
Santiago started this season at Triple-A and made his big league season debut with the Mariners on June 1. He is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in nine games.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports