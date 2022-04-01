“Just gotta be patient. And trust me, I’ve done a lot of waiting and patience for the last over 500 days. So I think I can deal with a little bit longer,” Giles said.

Giles is the second injury in Seattle’s bullpen. Seattle lost reliever Casey Sadler for the season due to the need for shoulder surgery, but moved quickly to replace him by signing veteran Sergio Romo to a one-year deal.

Manager Scott Servais also said 2020 AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis could start taking on a designated hitter role in minor league spring training games as he recovers from knee issues that limited him last season.

