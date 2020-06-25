DeLoach, an outfielder from Texas A&M, led the Cape Cod League in hitting last summer with a .353 batting average.
Dollard, a right-handed pitcher from Cal Poly, was 1-0 in four starts this season. As a sophomore last year, Dollard was 5-0 with a 2.89 ERA. Dollard never suffered a loss in 42 career appearance at Cal Poly.
___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.