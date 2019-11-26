He has not pitched in the major leagues since May 11, 2018, for Oakland and had surgery that July 24. Cut by the Athletics after the season, he signed a $575,000, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs and made a pair of three-inning minor league injury rehabilitation outings on Aug. 22 and Sept. 1.

Graveman will have a chance to earn a spot in Seattle’s starting rotation that has a couple of openings. Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi and prospect Justus Sheffield are likely the only set starters for Seattle heading into the season.

Graveman is 23-29 with a 4.38 ERA in five major league season.

He gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and Seattle has a $3.5 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

Graveman could earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses in each season year based on innings: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 40, 50, 65, 75 and 90, and $200,000 apiece for 100, 115, 140 and 150.

He would become a free agent if the option is declined.

