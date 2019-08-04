Seattle Mariners (47-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (72-40, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Matt Wisler (2-2, 4.95 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (14-4, 2.73 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Astros take on Mariners after no-hitter.

The Astros are 37-12 against opponents from the AL West. Houston has hit 186 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads them with 27, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Mariners are 23-38 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has hit 179 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 26, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 9-0. Aaron Sanchez earned his fourth victory and Michael Brantley went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for Houston. Marco Gonzales took his ninth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 69 RBIs and is batting .293. Brantley is 10-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 67 RBIs and is batting .269. Vogelbach is 8-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: 10-day IL (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder), Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: 60-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 60-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Tim Lopes: 7-day IL (concussion), Ryon Healy: 60-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

