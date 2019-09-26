Oakland Athletics (95-63, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (66-92, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (3-0, 1.14 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-7, 6.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 25-47 against the rest of their division. Seattle has slugged .428 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .661.

The Athletics are 42-30 in division play. Oakland has hit 253 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 35, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Shed Long is 15-for-44 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 186 hits and is batting .288. Mark Canha is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: (back), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Mark Canha: (groin), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.