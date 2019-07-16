Seattle Mariners (39-58, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-41, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Athletics are 22-22 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 150 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 16.6 at-bats.

The Mariners are 19-30 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has hit 162 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 21, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 48 extra base hits and is batting .273. Marcus Semien is 12-for-45 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs. J.P. Crawford is 4-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

