Seattle Mariners (18-17, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (18-13, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Indians are 9-4 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Carlos Carrasco leads them with a mark of 12.7.

The Mariners are 11-6 on the road. Seattle has hit a league-leading 65 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the team with 10 homers. The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. Tyler Olson earned his first victory and Carlos Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Connor Sadzeck registered his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with five home runs and has eight RBIs. Jose Ramirez has 10 hits and is batting .263 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 38 hits and is batting .268. Edwin Encarnacion is 6-for-28 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 2-8, .195 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (right arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: day-to-day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.