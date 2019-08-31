Seattle Mariners (57-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (66-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Rangers: Brock Burke (0-1, .75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 31-35 against AL West opponents. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .366.

The Mariners are 24-40 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 211 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats. The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3. Kolby Allard recorded his third victory and Jose Trevino went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Texas. Marco Gonzales took his 11th loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 136 hits and is batting .273. Willie Calhoun is 10-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and is batting .214. Omar Narvaez is 8-for-32 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.