Mariners to miss 'couple players' in Toronto over vaccine

NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais said “a couple players” won’t make the trip for the three-game series that starts Monday at Toronto because of the Canadian government’s vaccine mandate.
Canada requires anyone entering the country to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the second at least 14 days before entry.
Left-hander Roenis Elías was in the clubhouse at Citi Field on Sunday, and Servais said the 33-year-old likely will be added to the active roster by Monday. Elias has a 4.30 ERA in one start and 10 relief appearances at Tacoma of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, striking out 11 and walking four in 14 2/3 innings.
Elias last appeared in the major leagues with Washington in 2019.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports