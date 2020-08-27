Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.
He was originally drafted by the Mariners in the first round of the 2010 amateur draft. After pitching for the Mariners from 2013 to 2016, he was traded to Arizona in a multi-player deal on Nov. 23, 2016.
His career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2018.
He rejoined the Mariners as a free agent in February.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.