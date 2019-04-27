Texas Rangers (12-13, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-11, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (2-2, 3.21 ERA, .98 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (2-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will sweep the series over Texas with a win.

The Mariners are 9-4 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit a league-leading 58 home runs this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with nine, averaging one every nine at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 9-11 against division opponents. The Texas pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.91. Mike Minor leads the team with a 3.21 earned run average. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Roenis Elias earned his second victory and Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Kyle Dowdy took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 19 extra base hits and is batting .248. Omar Narvaez is 10-for-30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with eight home runs and is batting .262. Shin-Soo Choo is 11-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.