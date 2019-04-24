Seattle Mariners (16-10, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (13-11, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-1, 2.25 ERA, .80 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will travel to play San Diego at PETCO Park.

The Padres are 9-7 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has slugged .409 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Mariners are 11-3 in road games. Seattle has hit an MLB-leading 56 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the team with nine homers. The Padres won the last meeting 6-3. Nick Margevicius earned his second victory and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Diego. Erik Swanson registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with six home runs and is slugging .531. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 19 extra base hits and is batting .274. Daniel Vogelbach is 7-for-30 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (sore quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

