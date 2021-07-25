Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Torrens, a catcher, exited for pinch-runner Donovan Walton. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. After the A’s caught Walton for a force out at home for the second out, Trivino bounced a breaking ball in the dirt, well away from the plate, to score Kelenic.