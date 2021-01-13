The Blue Jays returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.
Toronto was 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened season, earning a wild card in the expanded playoffs. The Blue Jays were swept over two games in the first round by eventual AL champion Tampa Bay.
