Cooper gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead with two out in the seventh with a drive into the seats beyond the left-field wall. Matt Joyce doubled off the glove of diving center fielder Ian Happ, and Miguel Rojas chased Darvish with an RBI single.
Winner Brad Boxberger threw 1 1/3 innings. Former-Cub Brandon Kintzler gave up a leadoff double to Jason Heyward in the ninthm then struck out the next three batters.
Chicago missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014, then scored one run in its return. The Cubs haven’t advanced since the 2017 team lost in the NLCS.
