Washington Nationals (9-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-15, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (1-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami can secure a series sweep over Washington with a win.

The Marlins are 4-7 against NL East opponents. The Miami pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.67, Caleb Smith leads the staff with a mark of 2.35.

The Nationals are 6-7 in division matchups. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .371. The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Jose Urena secured his first victory and Curtis Granderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Max Scherzer registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 20 hits and has six RBIs. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Matt Adams is 7-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.