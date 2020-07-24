The Marlins learned Friday morning Alfaro would be unavailable, manager Don Mattingly said.
“We knew we were going to have to be ready for anything,” Mattingly said. “We still plan on having him back, and still plan on big things for him.”
Alfaro batted .262 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs last year in his first season with the Marlins.
Miami newcomer Francisco Cervilli was in the lineup in place of Alfaro. The Marlins selected the contract of infielder Sean Rodríguez from their alternate training site.
