Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore.

The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season. Entering his sixth season, Scott has a big fastball and enticing stuff, but he also walked 6.17 batters per nine innings last season.