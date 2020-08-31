Marte has a team option for next season. He went through personal tragedy in May when his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.
The Diamondbacks turned into sellers at the trade deadline after losing 10 of their past 11 games. Earlier on Monday, they also traded All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray to the Blue Jays.
The Marlins also traded infielder-outfielder Jonathan Villar to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named. Villar is batting .259 with nine stolen bases and is eligible for free agency after this season.
The Marlins are in the running for a playoff spot in this year’s expanded 16-team format. They had a COVID-19 outbreak early in the year that kept them off the field for more than a week but have bounced back and their 15-15 record is good for second in the NL East.
The 29-year-old Smith has pitched just once this year, giving up one run in three innings on July 25. He was 10-11 with a 4.52 ERA in 28 starts in 2019. The 23-year-old Mejia made his big league debut earlier this year and has a 5.40 ERA in three starts.
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this story.
