The Mets are 35-35 against teams from the NL East. New York has slugged .441 this season. Seth Lugo leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Marlins have gone 22-48 against division opponents. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .298 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with an OBP of .344. The Marlins won the last meeting 8-4. Caleb Smith secured his 10th victory and Jorge Alfaro went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Miami. Steven Matz registered his 10th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 50 home runs and is slugging .585. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 83 RBIs and is batting .269. Alfaro is 5-for-30 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Robinson Cano: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

