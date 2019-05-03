Atlanta Braves (15-16, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (9-21, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Marlins: Jose Urena (1-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Marlins are 5-11 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.62, Caleb Smith leads the staff with a mark of 2.00.

The Braves are 4-6 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Nick Markakis leads the team with a an average of .333. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .288. Curtis Granderson is 9-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .280. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hand), Neil Walker: day-to-day (knee).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Josh Donaldson: day-to-day (calf).

