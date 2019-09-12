Milwaukee Brewers (77-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-94, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 3.98 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-9, 4.11 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 29-48 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .297, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with a mark of .346.

The Brewers have gone 34-37 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 227 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 7-5. Brent Suter earned his second victory and Mike Moustakas went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Milwaukee. Jose Urena took his ninth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and has 66 RBIs. Starlin Castro is 11-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and is batting .329. Yasmani Grandal has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

