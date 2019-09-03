Miami Marlins (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-12, 4.22 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.62 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 29-37 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .337.

The Marlins are 20-45 on the road. Miami has hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Starlin Castro leads the club with 16, averaging one every 33.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 35 home runs and is batting .278. Kevin Newman is 18-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Castro leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .405. Jorge Alfaro is 12-for-29 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .338 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.