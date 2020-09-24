The Braves are 24-15 against the rest of their division. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .442.
The Marlins are 20-19 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has slugged .390 this season. Brian Anderson leads the team with a .476 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .637.
Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .445.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.