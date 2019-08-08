Atlanta Braves (68-48, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (42-71, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 5.66 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Marlins are 16-37 against the rest of their division. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a mark of .353.

The Braves are 28-18 against NL East Division opponents. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .309.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 46 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Harold Ramirez is 6-for-33 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 29 home runs and is batting .295. Freeman is 14-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .285 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), JT Riddle: 10-day IL (forearm), Cesar Puello: 10-day IL (hip), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (finger), Miguel Rojas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

